MacInTouch Community discussions include the following current topics (among others):
- 2019 Mac Pro – gaming and GPU issues
- Apple security – invisible updates, Apple Pay charges
- Audio – Sonos port blocking and DNS blackholing
- Bluetooth – new standard and audio capabilities
- Competition – Intel Ghost Canyon NUC; Ryzen 4000, Tiger Lake
- Fonts – Adobe changes, Affinity support, conversion, OpenType
- Input devices – Contour and Logitech mice
- Linux – MacBook Pro graphics failure workarounds
- macOS Catalina – protection problems, Users location/migration
- Malware – North Korean Mac malware, ad blockers, nasty phishing trick
- Migration – missing macOS installers
- Misc. – new vs. old tractors/technology
- Photography – web hosting options, experiences, etc.
- Security – IoT, firewalls and Ring cameras
- Tax software – prices, capabilities, compatibility, etc.
Portable SSD T7 Touch is a newly announced successor to Samsung’s popular Portable SSD T5 [Amazon] promising even higher performance, while adding a new fingerprint scanner and data encryption hardware. (A version without fingerprint reader – “Portable SSD T7” – is planned for later release.)
The new T7 SSDs feature read/write performance up to 1,050/1000 MB/s in a similar compact aluminum enclosure (58g.) with a 10Gbps USB-C port (USB 3.1 Gen 2). Both USB-C and USB Type-A cables are included.
Portable SSD T7 Touch is list-priced at $129.99, $229.99, and $399.99 for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities, due this month, while the version without fingerprint reading/encryption is due by mid-2020.
Google Chrome is the cross-platform web browser from Google Inc. with a hidden auto-update daemon and agent that has wrecked Mac systems and wreaked other havoc, plus proprietary Google additions on top of an open-source platform. The latest release brings high-priority security patches.
Google Chrome 79.0.3945.117 is a free download for OS X 10.10 and up, as well as Linux and Windows. (Google Chrome for iOS 79.0.3945.73 is a free download for iOS 12 and up.)
TenFourFox is a Firefox-based web browser, reprogrammed for PowerPC-based Macs with separate downloads optimized for G3, G4 and G5 processors. Providing up-to-date security to the older Mac platform, it offers “the latest bug fixes, security improvements and all the powerful technology underlying Mozilla Firefox”, along with “AltiVec JPEG, HTML and WebM decoding acceleration for G4 and G5 Macintoshes” and JavaScript performance based on a “best-in-class, just-in-time PowerPC script compiler.“
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 18 is free and open-source for PowerPC-based Macs running Mac OS X 10.4 and 10.5. Release 18 includes the latest security fixes plus privacy improvements, Reader Mode support and compatibility tweaks.
Firefox is the free, cross-platform web browser from Mozilla, promising better privacy than Google’s Chrome and offering an appealing, open-source alternative to Apple’s Safari.
The latest Firefox release, 72.0.1, brings a critical security patch with “targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.”
Version 72.0, the previous version released just a day earlier, also brought security fixes, plus additional privacy and security protections and feature updates:
Firefox 72.0.1 is a free download for OS X 10.9 and up, plus Linux, and Windows.
Firefox ESR 68.4.1 (see security notes and downloads) adds the critical security fix to the Extended Support Release family for OS X 10.9 or later, Linux, or Windows. A Firefox FTP server includes all the various versions for downloading.
Firefox Quantum Developer Edition is an alternate version for desktop systems that incorporates tools such as editors, debuggers and responsive design views.
Firefox Quantum for Enterprise is a version that lets people set up policies (e.g. proxy, restrict features) with Group Policy on Windows and a JSON file on Mac and Linux.
Firefox for iOS 20.2 is a free mobile version for iOS 11 and up, with automatic search suggestions, a private browsing mode, tracking protection and Siri Shortcut support for iOS 12.
Linux discussion includes Chromebook conversion issues, better alternatives (new and used), issues with a new Dell Inspiron, and Linux workarounds with MacBook Pro graphics failures.
Mercury Elite Pro Dock is an interesting new Thunderbolt 3 enclosure from OWC (macsales.com) that combines dual drive bays, a hardware RAID controller, and a number of connections – sort of a combination storage device and Thunderbolt 3 dock.
Connections include dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.2 (supporting up to 4K), Gigabit Ethernet, a front-mounted SD 4.0 (UHS-II) card reader, and two 5Gbps USB 3 Type-A ports. Both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA drives are supported, and the RAID hardware handles RAID-0, RAID-1, JBOD/independent, or span.
Mercury Elite Pro Dock is priced from $299.99 sans drives to $1,299.99 with two 14TB hard drives.
Mercury Helios 3S is a PCIe enclosure from OWC (macsales.com) that connects to a host computer via Thunderbolt 3 and accomodates a half-length, full-height, single or double-width PCIe 3.0 card at x4 bandwidth (“with x16 physical slot”). Features include dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, with 85W power delivery, plus DisplayPort 1.4, and an external power supply.
Mercury Helios 3S is priced at $229.99 for Thunderbolt-equipped computers running macOS 10.13 and later or Windows 10 and later. The company’s product specifications note some limitations for the new enclosure:
- PCIe cards that utilize a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. PCIe cards that require a minimum of 8 or more PCIe lanes are not supported.
- GPUs not supported
- Cards that require more than 75W are not supported.
- The DisplayPort does not support DP++
- Full DisplayPort 1.4 capabilities including 8K resolution depends on host computer support of DisplayPort 1.4 specification through its Thunderbolt 3 connection, host computer GPU capabilities, and connecting cable capabilities.
- You can use the Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter from Apple to connect this device to a Thunderbolt 2 computer. Power Delivery is not supported in this configuration and bandwidth will be limited to ~ 1375 MB/s.
KeePassXC is a cross-platform password manager that features AES/Twofish encryption with a 256-bit key, a password generator, auto-type, csv import and database merging, website favicon support, SSH agent integration, and more, including YubiKey challenge-response support, TOTP generation, DEP and ASLR hardening, browser support, and a command-line program. (See EFF article, plus the KeePassXC docs and FAQ for more details.)
KeePassXC 2.5.2 is freely downloadable, open-source donationware for macOS 10.12 and later, plus Linux and Windows. The latest release brings a few fixes, changes and improvements.
KeePassXC-Browser is a plug-in for Google Chrome, Chromium, Firefox and Vivaldi that connects to KeePassXC.
Apple migration/software update discussion traces a bizarre update loop back to a BOM bug, describes a bad Time Machine migration fixed by migrating from a clone, and discusses issues involved in migrating from an old iMac to Catalina.
macOS Catalina notes touch on virtualization, sleep bugs, 32-bit software elimination, forced update fiascos, a vexing file-open problem, and more.
Anker USB C to Ethernet Adapter [Amazon] provides a Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps) connection for Macs, Windows and Linux computers with USB ports but which may lack Ethernet ports of their own. The device’s built-in USB-C cable plugs into a host computer USB-C port or you can use it with standard USB 3.0 Type A ports via an inexpensive adapter (e.g Onvian USB C to USB 3.0 adapter). Other features include a compact enclosure with aluminum or space gray exterior and three helpful status indicator lights.
Anker USB C to Ethernet Adapter has a list price of $19.99 but is typically discounted at Amazon. Onvian USB C to USB 3.0 adapters were priced at $4.99 for two, when checked.
BBEdit is a professional HTML and text editor from Bare Bones Software Inc., aimed at web and software developers. Features include pattern matching (“grep”); search and replace across multiple files; the ability to edit columns (in “delimited (CSV, TSV) text files”); function navigation and syntax coloring for numerous source code languages; code folding; text and code completion; FTP and SFTP open and save; AppleScript support and a “text factory”; Unix scripting support and a complete set of HTML markup and clean-up tools.
Version 13 was a major update, first released last fall, that includes “Pattern Playgrounds … for learning, developing and testing regular expression search patterns (‘grep patterns’) in a safe environment” and “live display of both literal and regular expression matching while entering a search string in the Find window”, plus an “Apply Transform command, which provides a powerful, immediate means to apply any single text transformation to multiple files and folders”, among many other improvements.
BBEdit 13.0.3 is priced at $49.99 for macOS 10.14 and later. The BBEdit download runs for 30 days with all features enabled for evaluation and then continues with a reduced feature set free of charge. (The free BBEdit mode replaces BBEdit’s earlier TextWrangler app.)